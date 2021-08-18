Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.