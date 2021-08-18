Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

