Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,581 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.58 and a 1 year high of $277.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.73.

