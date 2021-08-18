Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 18,672 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

