Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,500 shares of company stock worth $265,175.

TSE:WCP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.07. 441,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,430. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

