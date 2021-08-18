Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,175.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

