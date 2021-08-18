Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.60.

Shares of WPM opened at C$55.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

