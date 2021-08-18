WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

