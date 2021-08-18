Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

