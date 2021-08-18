Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,049,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

