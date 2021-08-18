WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

TSE WELL opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

