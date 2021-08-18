Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: IIP.UN) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$18.50.

7/19/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

6/28/2021 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IIP.UN opened at C$17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total value of C$1,789,486.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,599,557.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

