Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.40.

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

8/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

8/12/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

