Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Eaton had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/14/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.03. 38,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

