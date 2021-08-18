Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

