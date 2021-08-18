Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $645,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $151.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

