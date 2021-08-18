Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.