Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

ROP opened at $485.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

