Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,803 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after buying an additional 621,780 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

