Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,075 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

