Wedbush Comments on Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

DFH opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,353,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

