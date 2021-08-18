Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) vs. Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy -9.63% -4.45% -4.18%

19.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Profire Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profire Energy $21.46 million 2.43 -$2.18 million ($0.05) -21.60

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profire Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Weatherford International and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Profire Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is based in Lindon, Utah.

