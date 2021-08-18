Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTPYU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $60,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $47,800,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $39,156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $38,459,000.

RTPYU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

