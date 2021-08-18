Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 266,688 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) by 524.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGAU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of LEGAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

