Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,114. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

