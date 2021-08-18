Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 237.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,768 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGCAU. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NGCAU stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.