Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 177,156 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,513,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,130,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,980,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,005,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNLU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,277. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

