Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NASDAQ:ACAHU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,615. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

