We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 132 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $257,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,140. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

