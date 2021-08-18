We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.