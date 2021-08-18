We Are One Seven LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

