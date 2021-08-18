We Are One Seven LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $776,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.