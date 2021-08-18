We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $213.31 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

