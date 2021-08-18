Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. 464,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The firm has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.60. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.88.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

