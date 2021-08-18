Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. 464,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The firm has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.60. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
