Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walmart has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce growth rate decelerated in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as it lapped exceptional growth in the year-ago period. Also, Walmart saw more customers shopping at stores than online. That said, management projects global e-commerce sales to reach $75 billion in fiscal 2022. Walmart has long been gaining on its e-commerce initiatives, especially efforts to enhance delivery. This, along with focus on improving store experience, fueled the company in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year over year. Increased share in U.S. grocery and strong advertising business were upsides, while divestitures related to Walmart International somewhat hurt revenues. Walmart raised its fiscal 2022 view, though high wage costs and supply-chain hurdles pose threats.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 212,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $421.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 63.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

