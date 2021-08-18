Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

