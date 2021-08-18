Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.63 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $22,995,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

