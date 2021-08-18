Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Visteon posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Visteon stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,880. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

