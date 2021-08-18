VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.67. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The company has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

