Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $267.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $267.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Shares of V opened at $234.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,557,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

