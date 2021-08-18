VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTSI. Roth Capital upped their price target on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 824.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

