VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) alerts:

In other VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,462,167.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.