Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$132.33 during trading hours on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.