VestChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, VestChain has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $27.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

About VestChain

VEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

