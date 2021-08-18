Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.