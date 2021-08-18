Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV stock remained flat at $$80.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.