VeriCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,583.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $2,583.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,805.08 or 0.99862095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00077002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,923,980 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

