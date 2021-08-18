VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.94 Million

Analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to post $296.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.71 million and the lowest is $290.83 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

