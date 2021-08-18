Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $7.07 on Wednesday, hitting $247.58. 8,858,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,987. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

