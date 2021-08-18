Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 2,291,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70.

